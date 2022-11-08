Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Atlanta Falcons: One simple reason Desmond Ridder should start
Is Marcus Mariota playing well enough to start for the Atlanta Falcons? Well, you can argue either way, but even if he is playing well enough to start, that doesn’t mean that Desmond Ridder shouldn’t be given a chance. This team has won more games already than most...
thecomeback.com
Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news
Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
Warriors reveal new City Edition jerseys designed by Oakland artist
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although the Golden State Warriors left Oakland for San Francisco in 2019, players still represent “The Town” across their chest. In 2021, the Warriors debuted their jerseys with “Oakland” written across the chest, which also pays homage to the team’s navy and orange colors during the 2000s. The Warriors will continue […]
This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Onyeka Onkongwu
In a number of ways, the NBA draft is a guessing game. In the most obvious sense, selecting a player requires some guessing. Yes, some prospects make an obvious case. Other times, it’s not as clear. That’s exactly why plenty of teams have lived to regret a decision they made in the draft.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that Frank Reich had been fired. Then came the bombshell that Jeff Saturday would replace him.
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
NBA insider says Lakers seem determined not to trade their first-round picks
NBA insider Shams Charania says the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t likely to make a big move with first-round draft picks to save their season. The Los Angeles Lakers are far from where they planned to be in 2022. They sit at 2-9 after 11 games. Russell Westbrook is apparently untradable. LeBron James is injured. Hope for the season is extremely low.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
Jimmy Butler’s monster game leads Miami Heat past Hornets, 117-112
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way coming into their Thursday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Entering with a record of 4-7, while facing off against the 3-9 Hornets, that would be a perfect opportunity to go about securing said win. And that’s just what they...
Crypto exchanges owning NBA arena naming rights is going super awesome
In the boom times a couple of years ago, crypto companies snatched up arena naming rights around the league. With many of these firms now in jeopardy, stadiums may be looking for some new sponsors. About a year ago, cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com, paid $700 million for the naming rights to...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0