ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news

Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Warriors reveal new City Edition jerseys designed by Oakland artist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although the Golden State Warriors left Oakland for San Francisco in 2019, players still represent “The Town” across their chest. In 2021, the Warriors debuted their jerseys with “Oakland” written across the chest, which also pays homage to the team’s navy and orange colors during the 2000s. The Warriors will continue […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Onyeka Onkongwu

In a number of ways, the NBA draft is a guessing game. In the most obvious sense, selecting a player requires some guessing. Yes, some prospects make an obvious case. Other times, it’s not as clear. That’s exactly why plenty of teams have lived to regret a decision they made in the draft.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?

The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that Frank Reich had been fired. Then came the bombshell that Jeff Saturday would replace him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLB Trade Rumors

Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon

The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Crypto exchanges owning NBA arena naming rights is going super awesome

In the boom times a couple of years ago, crypto companies snatched up arena naming rights around the league. With many of these firms now in jeopardy, stadiums may be looking for some new sponsors. About a year ago, cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com, paid $700 million for the naming rights to...
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy