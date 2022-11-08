Read full article on original website
WSAW
Voters turnout in high numbers, similar to most recent midterm election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marathon County, nearly 62,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, or about 76% of the county’s registered voters. Clerks from several municipalities mentioned busy polls and substantial lines at times throughout polling hours. According to Wisconsin Elections Commission data reported Tuesday morning, Marathon County had...
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
WSAW
Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
wxpr.org
Purple Wisconsin, Merrill schools facing cuts, Wausau drinking water
Split tickets in Wisconsin part of the states reputation of being purple politically, Merrill Area Public Schools facing cuts after referendum failure, work to resume on Wausau's new drinking water treatment facility.
WSAW
Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
WSAW
Non-profits face county budget cuts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five non-profits that help some of our most vulnerable neighbors could have lost their county funding Thursday if amendments to the most recent budget had gone through. But the Marathon County Board of Supervisors decided to table the budget amendments for now. “All the non-profit services...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Election Officials Have Received Reports of Residents Receiving Calls Telling them Polls are Closed
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Marathon County election officials say don't believe anyone making an unsolicited phone call to you asking who you are voting for, then telling you that your polling place is closed. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Clerk Kim Trueblood says it's a scam for two reasons. "No...
WSAW
Mrs. Wisconsin America volunteering to help partner veteran meal programs
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mrs. Wisconsin America, Sasha Everett, will be at Bunkers Restaurant on Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. to deliver free meals to Wausau area veterans, their family members, and guests. Sasha Everett was crowned Mrs. Wisconsin America in June. During her reign, she has put a focus...
WSAW
Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
WSAW
Wisconsin names listed on D.C. memorial wall all finally matched with photos
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville, Marine Corporal Randall Nauertz of Altoona, Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee, their photos are among the 1,163 that have been collected by volunteers throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
WSAW
UWSP to celebrate veterans, home economics education this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two upcoming events at UW-Stevens Point will celebrate the service of our local veterans and 120 years of home economics education. On Friday at 11 a.m., campus and community veterans will be recognized in a ceremony. Chancellor Gibson, two military-affiliated students, and military science professor Lt. Col. Dax Burroughs are the featured speakers. Veteran leaders and students will be available for interviews before or after the event.
cwbradio.com
Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County
The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8
*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
WSAW
Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161. “Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
WSAW
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
WSAW
Construction underway at site of 2 new village of Weston wells
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway at the site of two new well for the village of Weston. The new site is on the eastside of Camp Phillips Road, across from the Scout Center. The well drilling started in mid-September and the site work earlier this month. Weston Director...
wxpr.org
Four arrested in Northwoods drug conspiracy; police searching for fifth person connected to case
Police are searching for a fifth person connected to this case. Anyone with information about where Benjamin Somers, 35, is should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested four suspects they believe have been distributing meth in the Northwoods in...
