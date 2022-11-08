ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Voters turnout in high numbers, similar to most recent midterm election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marathon County, nearly 62,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, or about 76% of the county’s registered voters. Clerks from several municipalities mentioned busy polls and substantial lines at times throughout polling hours. According to Wisconsin Elections Commission data reported Tuesday morning, Marathon County had...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Non-profits face county budget cuts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five non-profits that help some of our most vulnerable neighbors could have lost their county funding Thursday if amendments to the most recent budget had gone through. But the Marathon County Board of Supervisors decided to table the budget amendments for now. “All the non-profit services...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin names listed on D.C. memorial wall all finally matched with photos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville, Marine Corporal Randall Nauertz of Altoona, Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee, their photos are among the 1,163 that have been collected by volunteers throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

UWSP to celebrate veterans, home economics education this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two upcoming events at UW-Stevens Point will celebrate the service of our local veterans and 120 years of home economics education. On Friday at 11 a.m., campus and community veterans will be recognized in a ceremony. Chancellor Gibson, two military-affiliated students, and military science professor Lt. Col. Dax Burroughs are the featured speakers. Veteran leaders and students will be available for interviews before or after the event.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County

The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8

*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161. “Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Construction underway at site of 2 new village of Weston wells

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway at the site of two new well for the village of Weston. The new site is on the eastside of Camp Phillips Road, across from the Scout Center. The well drilling started in mid-September and the site work earlier this month. Weston Director...
WESTON, WI

