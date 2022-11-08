Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Two 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
Two teenage girls from Shaker Heights were shot while in a parked vehicle, according to police.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
I-Team: Two shot, one killed in Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Suspect robbed postal worker at gunpoint: East Cleveland police
East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in parking lot of Cleveland grocery store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the West 117th Giant Eagle Thursday, according to Cleveland Police. Police and EMS were called to the store for the shooting around 5:30 pm. The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with a...
Cleveland police looking to ID suspect in hit-skip
The incident took place at 6:27 a.m. on Oct. 20 when a suspect driving a gray sedan -- possibly a Honda Accord-type of vehicle -- struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Fulton and Denison. The vehicle and operator proceeded to flee the area and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries.
cleveland19.com
Police arrest driver who allegedly ‘intentionally’ ran over man on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver accused of killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this week, was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday. According to Cleveland police, the 49-year-old man ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
14-year-old faces 16 charges in Euclid man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County’s first flu death is 13-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, a 13-year-old has died from the flu. This is the first pediatric flu death and also the first flu death overall in the county for the current flu season. Weekly surveillance reports dating back to the 2011-12 flu...
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
Man shot in Giant Eagle parking lot: Cleveland police
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday evening.
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
cleveland19.com
14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury is deliberating in the trial for the a 29-year-old man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Jamal Kukla’s trial began on Oct. 31 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner. In...
cleveland19.com
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
cleveland19.com
Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was...
State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
Comments / 2