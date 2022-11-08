ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild, ‘immersive’ rock musical melds pro wrestling with theater

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 3 days ago

This theatrical sport now has an original soundtrack.

A new show called “ The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical ” combines raucous combat with more traditional theater for a wild “hybrid,” producer Jeremiah James told The Post.

“The show is a never-before attempted, fully immersive and interactive” performance, he said, and features stars of both the wrestling and musical theater worlds, including Ramim Karimloo, who currently plays Nick Arnstein in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival, and former WWE wrestler Matt Cardona . “The Last Match” made its two-show, sold-out debut in New Jersey in September and is now returning to Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall for two performances — one at 2:30 p.m., the other at 7:30 p.m. — on Nov. 14.

“The show was such a hit in September that we were invited back,” said James.

The interactive performance features real wrestling, according to its producer.
The Last Match LLC
A moment from “The Last Match” world premiere in September.
The Last Match LLC

Per its title, the genre-bending performance tells the tale of one wrestler’s final match, an epic end to a long career that entails one final night of mayhem before retirement. Tracks from the eight-song original score , available for streaming on Spotify, include a dramatic tune called “Ballet With Teeth” and the penultimate number, “The Show Must Go On” (followed by “When It All Falls Down”).

However, audience members should not expect a classic theater experience, James warned: His creation is unique and in no way trying to rival Broadway.

“This is a pro wrestling event that happens to be a musical,” he clarified. “It will never be presented in a classic Broadway-style theater. It’s a wrestling show.”

Many of the wrestlers may be actors but the wrestling is real, not staged, he emphasized. The website notes that the production will turn “any venue into an actual wrestling arena.”

Tickets are available through the show’s website and cost $30 per person or $40 for VIP status. The show is presented in conjunction with the non-profit Jersey City Theater Center.

