Florida State

click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane

According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
APOPKA, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
channele2e.com

Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates

Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole closes Orlando Sanford airport

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Orlando Sanford International Airport has announced the storm is forcing it to suspend operations on Wednesday. The airport announced on Twitter Tuesday that will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Bungalower’s Top 13 Weekend Event Picks for November 11-13

Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

State of Emergency, Hurricane Watch Issued in Florida

(TNS) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s east coast from the Brevard-Volusia county line south to Hallandale Beach as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean with a projected path predicted to bring it toward the state by Wednesday night as hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE

