Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole impacts Electric Daisy Carnival setup in Orlando day before rope drops
ORLANDO, Fla. – As communities throughout Central Florida emerge Thursday to assess property damage from Hurricane Nicole, Orlando’s Tinker Field was found to be quite shaken up itself. Tents, signage and other loose debris could be seen strewn across the space Thursday morning. The venue at the steps...
click orlando
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane
According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
DeSantis expands Nicole disaster declaration to all Florida counties
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Tallahassee on Thursday, November 10th at 10:30 a.m.
channele2e.com
Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates
Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
click orlando
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole closes Orlando Sanford airport
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Orlando Sanford International Airport has announced the storm is forcing it to suspend operations on Wednesday. The airport announced on Twitter Tuesday that will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
click orlando
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
bungalower
Bungalower’s Top 13 Weekend Event Picks for November 11-13
Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
click orlando
Orange County leaders urge residents to pivot to preparation as Nicole nears Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday held a news conference to discuss the county’s preparations and storm readiness, now faced with Hurricane Nicole. Demings was joined at the event — held in the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park — by a...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
Government Technology
State of Emergency, Hurricane Watch Issued in Florida
(TNS) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s east coast from the Brevard-Volusia county line south to Hallandale Beach as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean with a projected path predicted to bring it toward the state by Wednesday night as hurricane.
Comments / 0