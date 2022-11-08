ABLIC Launches the S-82L1/T1/U1/V1 Series, the Industry’s First (*1) 1-cell Battery Protection ICs with an Alarm Function

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

ABLIC (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo hereinafter “ABLIC”), a group company of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. today launched the S-82L1/T1/U1/V1 Series, the industry’s first (*1) 1-cell battery protection ICs with an alarm function.

ABLIC Launches the S-82L1/T1/U1/V1 Series, the Industry’s First 1-cell Battery Protection ICs with an Alarm Function. The Use of an Alarm Function Ensures Safe and Efficient Fast Charging without the Need for an AD Converter. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new S-82L1/T1/U1/V1 Series launched today can accurately detect when the battery voltage reaches the alarm detection voltage to enable safe and simple fast charging without an AD converter. Specifically, the new series includes the following features:

(1) High accuracy battery voltage detection of ±12mV that enables the output of an alarm signal to ensure accurate battery voltage detection even during fast charging without being affected by voltage drops in the on-resistance of current detection resistors or charge and discharge control FETs. (A feature common to all series.), (2) The industry’s top class overcharge detection voltage accuracy of ±12mV (A feature common to all series.), (3) The industry’s top class charge-discharge overcurrent detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75mV suppressing overcurrent detection variations while lowering current detection resistance (S-82V1 Series).

These features make it possible to accurately detect the battery voltage even during fast charging ensuring safe and efficient fast charging as well as high accuracy overcharge detection, both of which significantly contribute to greater product safety. The addition of this series to the “S-82Y1B Series” and “S-82S1/R1 Series,” enables us to provide a full lineup of products to meet our customers’ needs for fast charging.

Major Features

Application Examples

Lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs, lithium polymer rechargeable battery packs

Examples of products using these ICs

Smartphones, tablet PCs, smartwatches, etc.

S-82L1/T1/U1/V1 Series Product Details

Website

https://www.ablic.com/

This product has been certified as a MinebeaMitsumi Group “Green Product” for its outstanding contribution to the environment.

