ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Oxygen tube blocked while hospital trolley was being turned around caused death of 17-year-old girl who was having emergency surgery, coroner rules

A teenager died after her oxygen tube became blocked when she was moved onto a hospital trolley during emergency surgery, a coroner has ruled. Jasmine Hill, 17, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly after undergoing a procedure on her neck at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Assistant Coroner for Gloucestershire Roland Wooderson...
Tyla

Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'

A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
tinyhousetalk.com

VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience

Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
intheknow.com

Woman’s roommate calls her ‘intolerable’ for being a ‘snob’ to her friends: ‘She should get better friends’

A woman doesn’t want her roommate’s friends using her things or sitting on her couch. She shared the issue on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. The 23-year-old doesn’t like her roommate’s friends because they are “gross.” She says they haven’t done anything, but they give off a “gross” vibe, and she doesn’t trust them.
intheknow.com

Mom puts teen daughter on blast for her Sweet 16 wishlist

This mom took to TikTok to vent about her daughter’s hilariously extravagant wishlist for her sweet sixteen, and viewers are losing it over the specificity of each item. Sixteen is a milestone birthday that many teens take seriously. Sometimes, a little too seriously. Take it from TikToker and parent Amanda Melendez (@weretheayegurls), who had a hilarious response after her daughter gave her a wishlist of big-ticket items she wants for her sixteenth birthday, and viewers are cracking up over the bold teen’s expensive and unique requests.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Vets' warning over fatal mistake as dog gets bone wrapped around jaw

A treat turned into a disaster after a puppy got a donut-shaped bone wedged around her jaw. Black Labrador Jess was left in serious distress as owner Ben Prince struggled to free the bone. But a dash to Priory Vets, part of the My Family Vets network, saved the day...
intheknow.com

Woman is livid after mother-in-law criticizes her parenting in front of kids: ‘Extremely rude’

A mom isn’t sure if she lost her cool after her in-laws “criticized her parenting.”. She went on Reddit to rant about the situation. One day, her mother-in-law and father-in-law dropped by. Her husband spoke to his parents about “not contradicting” he and his wife’s parenting in front of their kids in the past. But the mother-in-law seemed to ignore the warning this time around.
Family Handyman

My Home Smells Like A Holiday Dream Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser

When it comes to my home, smell is important. Sure, most people would say the same. But I take it to the next level with all the seasonal candles, room sprays and scent plug-ins. With the holidays upon us, I’ve gathered all the decorations to whisk my home away to a winter wonderland, complete with the best smart Christmas trees, outdoor Christmas decorations and of course, holiday scents. And if you’re wondering, yes, I’ve also ordered my Advent calendars that double as home decor.
pethelpful.com

Video of Woman Helping Egg-Bound Chicken Is Touching Hearts

We've never owned chickens before, but thanks to TikTok user @maddywisecup, we have a pretty good sense of what it entails. Her account is filled with videos about the chickens and the different chores you have to do. One of her most recent videos caught our attention, as it did with the 7 million others who watched.

Comments / 0

Community Policy