Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
AZFamily
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day. One poll worker said the news of the issues across Maricopa County sparked panic, leaving voters thinking their votes wouldn't be counted. Tracking Arizona's election results out of Maricopa County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. County Recorder Stephen Richter...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
ABC 15 News
2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley
PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Circle K clerk allegedly shoots man in 'self-defense,' Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A Circle K store clerk in Phoenix allegedly shot a man in "self-defense" early Thursday morning, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. Preliminary information suggests the clerk got into an altercation with the man before...
Glendale may face legal action from MLB teams over female locker rooms
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale's city manager said the city is preparing to face legal action from two professional baseball teams over a dispute about installing women's locker rooms. During Tuesday's city council workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps told the council how the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers...
kjzz.org
How vulnerable Phoenix homeowners are being forced to move
Imagine owning a home and being told you need to move — and take your home with you. That’s the experience for some residents across metro Phoenix as developers buy mobile home parks. Periwinkle Mobile Home Park. As workers build apartments for Grand Canyon University students, Alondra Ruiz...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
Maricopa County elections officials: 400,000 - 410,000 remaining ballots
PHOENIX — Elections officials in Maricopa County, Arizona's largest county, posted results from an additional 62,034 ballots Wednesday night, which slightly favored Democrat candidates. Those results consisted of early ballots received by the county over the weekend. By Wednesday, all votes cast in person on Election Day had been...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens Downtown Phoenix Property
The firm recently welcomed its first residents to the Midtown community. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has officially opened its 323-unit community in Phoenix after welcoming its first residents earlier this year. The firm started construction on Haverly in 2020. The property was designed as a five-story building wrapped around an...
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening. The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck,...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0