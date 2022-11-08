As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall.

“It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.

“I’m nervous of the tank being outside,” he said. “And inside I cover it up, you know. I put blankets and covers on it so it won’t, the fumes won’t get me, yeah, blow me up.” He said it’s tough having to live out here when the temperatures drop.

“It’s pretty cold and I found my gloves. I’ve been looking all over for these. These are really nice gloves and they keep me warm,” he said. Tom Stenger bought a portable heater at Ace Hardware to help keep him warm.

“My furnace not only went out, the fan was running. It was on the verge of like CO2 killing me,” Stenger said. Keith Jones, who owns Ace Hardware, said now is the time for people to prepare and get supplies like snow shovels, ice melt, faucet covers and generators.

“Right now we’re stocked, but that first snow hits and who knows what’s going to happen,” Jones said. While there are shelters available in Pierce County, Bruwster is worried about his belongings getting stolen.

“A lot of times they have, and I’ve had to start all over again. I mean they took everything, everything,” Bruwster said. A temperature of 32 degrees is the threshold for Pierce County to expand shelter hours and resources. That threshold is 34 degrees in Snohomish County.

“It just really gets ridiculously cold out there and we, we’re just challenged to make sure that everyone gets everything that they need,” Delmar Algee, the homeless services supervisor for Pierce County, said.

In King County, the following are available:

Compass Housing Alliance will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and overnight starting Tuesday. It will have a 60-bed capacity and serve breakfast and dinner.

Other Daytime Seattle Warming Centers include:

Jefferson Day Center

Seattle Indian Center Day Center

Immanuel Community Services

Urban Rest Stops

Chief Seattle Club Day Center

Aurora Commons

Bread of Life Mission

Immanuel Lutheran

Seattle Day Centers for Women, Families and Young Adults include:

Elizabeth Gregory Home

Mary’s Place Day Center

Youthcare

Street Youth Ministries

New Horizon Ministries

©2022 Cox Media Group