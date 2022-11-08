Orlando, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.
The Ocoee High School soccer team will have a game with Olympia High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
Ocoee High School
Olympia High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Moore High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
Hagerty High School
Bishop Moore High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Lake Brantley High School soccer team will have a game with Boone High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
Lake Brantley High School
Boone High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0