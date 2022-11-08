ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.

The Ocoee High School soccer team will have a game with Olympia High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

Ocoee High School
Olympia High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Moore High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

Hagerty High School
Bishop Moore High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lake Brantley High School soccer team will have a game with Boone High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

Lake Brantley High School
Boone High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

click orlando

University of Central Florida to reopen after Nicole blasted through Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will begin reopening on Friday after the campus closed due to Nicole, according to school officials. In a release, officials said some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends will begin reopening Friday — which is also Veterans Day — according to scheduled holiday and weekend hours.
ORLANDO, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Locally Owned Kabab Restaurant to Open Soon in Orlando

Abdo Kabab, a locally owned and operated kabab restaurant, will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 12376 SR-535, within Suite 105 of a small commercial center that also houses a Subway and a U & Me Revolving Hot Pot.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm....
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff preview

This year 11 teams from Polk County qualified for the FHSAA regional playoffs scheduled to begin Friday. Of that group, Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Lakeland and Victory Christian have won FHSAA state championships since the playoffs began in 1963. Lakeland leads the way with seven state ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Local Angler Wins National Bass Awards

The Team Gold Rod Bass Black Fishing Club held their annual Bass Classic at the largest lake in Osceola County in Kissimmee, Florida, Lake Tohopekalig, also known as Lake Taho. This year’s winner was Robert Dewberry of Jacksonville, Florida. DewBerry won Angler of the Year (2022). The Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in June 1997 in LaPlace, Louisiana. The objectives of the club include sharing bass catching techniques; promoting “catching and release” among bass fishermen; stimulating public awareness; supporting of bass club fishing; along with promoting and encouraging youth fishing. the newest Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in January 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland welcomes new police chief

Darron Esan has exchanged one OPD badge for another and has made the move from the Orlando Police Department to the Oakland Police Department. Orlando police Lt. Esan wasn’t looking to retire, but when the opportunity arose to apply for the position of Oakland chief of police, he knew he was ready for the challenge.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter

Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole closes Orlando Sanford airport

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Orlando Sanford International Airport has announced the storm is forcing it to suspend operations on Wednesday. The airport announced on Twitter Tuesday that will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected...
SANFORD, FL
