San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now open

The popular San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape, which ran last year, returns to the city tonight. Lightscape features over one million lights accompanied by seasonal music along a mile path winding through the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Visitors who went last year will recognize some of the installations, such as the Winter Cathedral and the Bluebonnet display, alongside some new presentations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Hangout Spot is Now Doing a Full Lunch Service

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Restaurant is Introducing a Full-Service Lunch this Week After Chef Robbie Nowlin’s Success Reimagining the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu Earlier this Fall. This week, Pearl’s favorite Italian hangout spot — Arrosta — will introduce a robust full-service lunch for diners craving classic “Comfort Italian” dishes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Chick-Fil-A’s holiday menu returns on Nov. 15

SAN ANTONIO – Chick-Fil-A is welcoming back two-holiday favorites this month. On Nov. 15, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup return to the fast food giant’s menu, according to a news release. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines the flavor of peppermint bark with creamy vanilla ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5

Why San Antonio will see multiple days of cold weather

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for a cold snap that will bring rain and chilly weather as the next cold front arrives in less than 24 hours. Showers and storms are possible ahead of the front beginning Friday afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inflation on the Thanksgiving menu as food prices climb

SAN ANTONIO – Turkey and fixin’s are a tradition at the Thanksgiving table, but this year, add a heaping helping of inflation. Even as new government numbers show inflation cooling, many food prices are still heating up. The Consumer Price Index for October shows groceries cost about 12.4% more than one year ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

