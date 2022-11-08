Read full article on original website
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
KGLO News
Administrative recount to address two ballots from Tuesday’s Cerro Gordo election, provisional ballots also to be looked at Monday
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved an administrative recount to address two ballots that were not originally counted due to ballot machines having paper jams during Tuesday’s election. A special election board will be meeting on Monday at the courthouse...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
Supervisor candidate O’Connor says recount a potential option after unofficial five-vote loss
MASON CITY — The candidate who for the time being has unofficially lost the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 race by five votes says he’s disappointed with Tuesday night’s results, but says he’s exploring his options. Republican Don O’Connor lost to Democrat Lori...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Teacher, Grad Square Off for Iowa House District 58
The race for the new Iowa House District 58 pits a Charles City graduate versus a former Charles City teacher on Tuesday. The new district includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Iowa voters ready for ‘divisiveness’ to end after midterm elections
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Voters were heading to the polls today, and there were no problems with the tallies. Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said there were around 4,500 absentee ballots and most of those have been returned. She added that the marking pens used on the ballot had raised some eyebrows, but no problems in […]
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
Corydon Times-Republican
Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County
Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
kchanews.com
Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion
The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
How long since Iowa had election like this? Since Peanut M&M’s were new
DES MOINES, Iowa — Peanut M&M’s just came out. Butterball introduced its turkeys. Dwight Eisenhower was in his second year as president. The year was 1954. That’s also the year of the election when Iowans last did what they did on election day in 2022: They elected Republicans as governor, both U.S. senators were Republicans […]
