ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Administrative recount to address two ballots from Tuesday’s Cerro Gordo election, provisional ballots also to be looked at Monday

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved an administrative recount to address two ballots that were not originally counted due to ballot machines having paper jams during Tuesday’s election. A special election board will be meeting on Monday at the courthouse...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race

The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?

As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters ready for ‘divisiveness’ to end after midterm elections

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Voters were heading to the polls today, and there were no problems with the tallies. Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said there were around 4,500 absentee ballots and most of those have been returned. She added that the marking pens used on the ballot had raised some eyebrows, but no problems in […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
Corydon Times-Republican

Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County

Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
Axios

A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.

While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion

The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
CHARLES CITY, IA
WHO 13

How long since Iowa had election like this? Since Peanut M&M’s were new

DES MOINES, Iowa — Peanut M&M’s just came out. Butterball introduced its turkeys. Dwight Eisenhower was in his second year as president. The year was 1954. That’s also the year of the election when Iowans last did what they did on election day in 2022: They elected Republicans as governor, both U.S. senators were Republicans […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy