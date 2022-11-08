ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

DA files charges against man who allegedly robbed elderly woman after asking to ‘retrieve ball’ from yard

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Marysville man in connection to a robbery of an elderly Lincoln woman’s home.

The DA’s office is charging Joshua King, 35, with a “special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65” and identify theft, along with related charges, according to a press release.

After he was arrested by Lincoln police on Nov. 3, King was booked in the Placer County Jail on a $90,000 bail and was charged with first-degree robbery in an inhabited dwelling, damaging phone lines and elder abuse.

On Oct. 29, the Lincoln Police Department said an 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard.

According to police, the woman let King inside her home and once he entered, he allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from her. The man cut the woman’s phone line, took her cell phone and left with the woman’s cash, checks, credit cards and driver’s license.

The DA’s complaint alleges that King threatened the woman with great bodily injury or death. According to the DA, the complaint includes “allegations that he was previously convicted of a prior serious or violent felony.”

Three people from Sacramento linked to nationwide catalytic converter theft network, DOJ says

King had allegedly tried the same method to enter another person’s home in the area minutes earlier, police said.

Police said they identified King as the suspect after he allegedly used the woman’s credit card at a local business. He was arrested on Nov. 3 without incident at his residence in Marysville.

According to the DA, King appeared in Placer County Superior Court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He is scheduled for an early settlement conference on Nov. 15, the DA said.

Comments / 2

Goalieman
2d ago

Not only is the defendant a loser but so is his father. After the court hearing yesterday the father actually confronted the victim, her supporters and the deputy district attorney. No remorse shown and the only comment made by both the defendant and his loser father was that the defendant needs to get out of jail because he has blood clots in his leg and he needs his medication. The father told the district attorney he should be ashamed for not letting his son out. The bailiffs in the court showed, in my opinion, to much restraint to the dad.

