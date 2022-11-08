ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Meet the candidates: State House District 15

By Anna Darling
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFbrZ_0j2LHMZt00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — There are two people running to represent the new Arkansas House District 15 at the state capitol. All of Arkansas’ districts were redrawn using 2020 Census data.

District 15 is in the heart of Rogers, with a small part in Lowell on the south side of the district.

State Representative John Carr is running as the Republican. Rachel Cox is running as the Democrat.

According to his campaign website, Carr said he’s been living in Rogers since 2003. He has five main principles on his website: eliminate the used car tax, opposes vaccine mandates, parents in charge of education, supports law enforcement and supports veterans.

A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives

Cox said she’s lived in Rogers her whole life and has spent most of her career working on non profits. Her top three priorities are universal school lunches for kids, raising teacher pay and affordable childcare.

“I was approached with this opportunity last year and really wanted to figure out what the true needs were,” said Cox. “So working with non profits, I’ve been able to see where some of the greatest gaps were in the community.”

When we reached out to Rep. Carr for an in-person interview, he said, “I appreciate you reaching out and thinking of me. Unfortunately, I am booked solid for the next few weeks and will not be able to do an interview.”

Click here to read more about Rachel Cox’s campaign.

Click here to read more about Rep. John Carr’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives

There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy