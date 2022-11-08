Read full article on original website
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
bostonchefs.com
Pescador Is Open in Kenmore Square
The second installment of the Blue Ribbon Restaurants’ triple-threat takeover of Kenmore Square has arrived with the opening of Pescador at 498 Commonwealth Avenue right on the doorstep of the Hotel Commonwealth. The brand new coastal-inspired grill from restaurateurs and James Beard Award finalists Bruce and Eric Bromberg has...
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
Where Does Boston Rank in “Best Sports City” Survey?
We have to be #1, right? Or at LEAST in the top 5. With 12 major championships in baseball, basketball, hockey, and football since 2000, according to the Definitive Dose, I would HOPE we are #1 or top 5.... If you're like me, you can recall many Boston sports outings...
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport urged to check flight status
BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport are being urged to check their flight status as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the United States. In a tweet, Logan Airport wrote, “Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”
NECN
Facebook Parent Meta Mum on Impact of 11,000 Layoffs on Boston Area
In the wake of Twitter's thousands of layoffs, Meta Platforms Inc. is also massively downsizing its workforce in a move seeking to contain its budget. The parent company of Facebook is cutting the jobs of more than 11,000 people, or 13% of the company. Affected employees will be notified Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
bostonchefs.com
Jazz Brunch at The Wellington
If a slow morning with a mimosa in hand sounds ideal to you, then check out The Wellington’s new Jazz Brunch. Every Sunday from 12:00-2:00pm, you can enjoy live music from the Infini Jazz Trio playing New York-style jazz, swing standards, ballads, and bossa nova. The Belmont eatery recently...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
bostonchefs.com
Check Out Chattermark Distillers’ New Cocktail Bar
The end of the work week is going to be extra tasty with the grand opening of the Cocktail Bar at Chattermark Distillers in Charlestown on Friday, November 11th. The upstart craft distillery in the industrial district area of C-Town (almost directly under the Tobin Bridge) has put the finishing touches on their cozy tasting room where you can try out concoctions made with their Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Pot & Column White Rye, Coastal Forest Gin, and Four Grain Bourbon. The space features large windows overlooking the production area, so you can take a peek at their very cool and shiny German-built still, and watch the team in action making spirits using New England-sourced malts as you enjoy a classic cocktail (or two). In warmer weather there’s also an outdoor patio space that overlooks the city and the Bunker Hill Monument.
nbcboston.com
Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872
Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
bostonchefs.com
Chicken & The Pig Opens at MarketStreet
The dining cycle has come full circle for Guy Ciolfi, the owner of the all-new fast casual restaurant Chicken & The Pig at MarketStreet. Facing restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic, Ciolfi decided to make a pivot from in-person dining at his successful Servizio Cafe & Corporate Catering Co. in Burlington, and bet the farm on a food truck. A little over a year later, his little truck that could has become so successful that it was time to find something a little more brick and mortar, and what better locale to put down some roots than in his hometown of Lynnfield?
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
