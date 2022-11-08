The end of the work week is going to be extra tasty with the grand opening of the Cocktail Bar at Chattermark Distillers in Charlestown on Friday, November 11th. The upstart craft distillery in the industrial district area of C-Town (almost directly under the Tobin Bridge) has put the finishing touches on their cozy tasting room where you can try out concoctions made with their Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Pot & Column White Rye, Coastal Forest Gin, and Four Grain Bourbon. The space features large windows overlooking the production area, so you can take a peek at their very cool and shiny German-built still, and watch the team in action making spirits using New England-sourced malts as you enjoy a classic cocktail (or two). In warmer weather there’s also an outdoor patio space that overlooks the city and the Bunker Hill Monument.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO