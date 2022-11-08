ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bostonchefs.com

Pescador Is Open in Kenmore Square

The second installment of the Blue Ribbon Restaurants’ triple-threat takeover of Kenmore Square has arrived with the opening of Pescador at 498 Commonwealth Avenue right on the doorstep of the Hotel Commonwealth. The brand new coastal-inspired grill from restaurateurs and James Beard Award finalists Bruce and Eric Bromberg has...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

10 Best Restaurants in Andover

Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
ANDOVER, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Facebook Parent Meta Mum on Impact of 11,000 Layoffs on Boston Area

In the wake of Twitter's thousands of layoffs, Meta Platforms Inc. is also massively downsizing its workforce in a move seeking to contain its budget. The parent company of Facebook is cutting the jobs of more than 11,000 people, or 13% of the company. Affected employees will be notified Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Jazz Brunch at The Wellington

If a slow morning with a mimosa in hand sounds ideal to you, then check out The Wellington’s new Jazz Brunch. Every Sunday from 12:00-2:00pm, you can enjoy live music from the Infini Jazz Trio playing New York-style jazz, swing standards, ballads, and bossa nova. The Belmont eatery recently...
BELMONT, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonchefs.com

Check Out Chattermark Distillers’ New Cocktail Bar

The end of the work week is going to be extra tasty with the grand opening of the Cocktail Bar at Chattermark Distillers in Charlestown on Friday, November 11th. The upstart craft distillery in the industrial district area of C-Town (almost directly under the Tobin Bridge) has put the finishing touches on their cozy tasting room where you can try out concoctions made with their Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Pot & Column White Rye, Coastal Forest Gin, and Four Grain Bourbon. The space features large windows overlooking the production area, so you can take a peek at their very cool and shiny German-built still, and watch the team in action making spirits using New England-sourced malts as you enjoy a classic cocktail (or two). In warmer weather there’s also an outdoor patio space that overlooks the city and the Bunker Hill Monument.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

10 reasons for building a better highway

FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Chicken & The Pig Opens at MarketStreet

The dining cycle has come full circle for Guy Ciolfi, the owner of the all-new fast casual restaurant Chicken & The Pig at MarketStreet. Facing restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic, Ciolfi decided to make a pivot from in-person dining at his successful Servizio Cafe & Corporate Catering Co. in Burlington, and bet the farm on a food truck. A little over a year later, his little truck that could has become so successful that it was time to find something a little more brick and mortar, and what better locale to put down some roots than in his hometown of Lynnfield?
LYNNFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

