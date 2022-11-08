Tallahassee, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee.
The Florida State High School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Florida State High School
Chiles High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Leon High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Leon High School
Lincoln High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
