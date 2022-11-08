ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee.

The Florida State High School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Florida State High School
Chiles High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leon High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Leon High School
Lincoln High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSFA

ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
MONTGOMERY, AL
famunews.com

FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help

With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU DL commit Jaden Jones locks in his official visit date

Hutchinson C.C. three-star junior college defensive lineman Jaden Jones, who committed to Florida State back in June, has now locked in his official visit date to check out the Seminoles. Jones shared via his social media on Monday that he will be in Tallahassee for his official visit from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th. The official visit for Jones will center around FSU hosting in-state rival Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Evie M.

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
MONTICELLO, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype

Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Dynasties topple at annual step show

During homecoming week at Florida A&M University, the NPHC Homecoming Greek Step performance was presented on Oct. 28 in the Al Lawson Center. “A Nightmare on FAMU Way” was the theme. The event drew a large number of students, staff and alumni, as planned. The champions of this year’s step show surprised everyone but the winning team was well-deserved.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Florida State football history

Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wcsx.com

Powerball Numbers…Finally!

After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As newly upgraded Hurricane Nicole moves in and the winds pick up emergency managers in South Georgia are warning everyone to prepare while they can. Several agencies in Thomas County including emergency management, law enforcement and the school systems gathered Wednesday for weather briefings ahead...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
nbc25news.com

Powerball drawn after 10- hour delay due to technical issue

UPDATE: DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU

With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy