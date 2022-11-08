Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
voiceofalexandria.com
ELECTION 2022: Fayette County leans red
Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
KGLO News
Administrative recount to address two ballots from Tuesday’s Cerro Gordo election, provisional ballots also to be looked at Monday
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved an administrative recount to address two ballots that were not originally counted due to ballot machines having paper jams during Tuesday’s election. A special election board will be meeting on Monday at the courthouse...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
KGLO News
Supervisor candidate O’Connor says recount a potential option after unofficial five-vote loss
MASON CITY — The candidate who for the time being has unofficially lost the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 race by five votes says he’s disappointed with Tuesday night’s results, but says he’s exploring his options. Republican Don O’Connor lost to Democrat Lori...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kchanews.com
Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion
The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
Comments / 0