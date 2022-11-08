ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Miami Palmetto Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christopher Columbus High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Miami Palmetto Senior High School
Christopher Columbus High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

