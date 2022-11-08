Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Oldest person in the United States turns 115 in Iowa
An Iowa woman who was verified as the oldest living person in the United States earlier this year celebrated her 115th birthday.
KCCI.com
Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts
Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Voters in 5 of 8 Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding
Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had EMS essential funding referendums on their ballots on Nov. 8. Five counties received the required 60% threshold to pass the ballot referendum. In Iowa, EMS is not considered an essential service, meaning there's no guarantee or requirement that an ambulance will show...
KCCI.com
No Election Day stickers in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
KCCI.com
$200M CyTown entertainment district approved
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents approved the "CyTown" entertainment district for Ames. The $200 million project will be north of Jack Trice Stadium. It will have a medical clinic, convention center, hotel, office space and restaurants. The first phase of construction will start in the spring.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Amber Miller was involved in a conspiracy scheme that distributed more than 40 pounds of meth from January 2020 through April 2022. On two separate...
stormlakeradio.com
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. David Sikes, 21, of 68 Thayer St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Danielle Miles, 34, of 512 Seventh St., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Donald Teague, 39, of...
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In CCSD Bus Accident Tuesday Morning
No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”
Christian Nichols Obituary
Funeral Services for 7-year-old Christian Nichols of Harlan will be Wednesday, November, 2nd at 11AM at the Faith Family Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1st from 5PM to 8PM at the church. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
Comments / 3