ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Clearwater Central Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Dunedin High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.

Clearwater Central Catholic High School
Dunedin High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee schools cancel games, after-school activities this week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are suspended...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers

November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

She’s Not A Billionaire But Tampa Radio Dj Has A Winning Powerball Ticket

We all waited for the Powerball drawing last night and were shocked that there was going to be a delay. According to the Multi State Lottery Association the drawing was delayed because participating lottery had issues processing sales. Well, this morning the numbers have been released and they are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. Did you match any of these numbers? It’s always important to check you tickets! Just because you didn’t win the full $1.9 billion, doesn’t mean you are walking away with nothing. Many people are have been hitting anywhere from $50K to $1M. Someone in Tampa actually won $1M from the Last Drawing. Was it you? Check Here.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

$2B Powerball Ticket Sold In California But Million Dollar Tickets Sold In Florida

Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Check your flight: Latest delays, cancellations at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida, Tampa International Airport plans to remain open. Some airlines, however, started seeing delays and cancellations Wednesday afternoon — and they've only continued overnight. So far on Thursday, there have been 65 cancellations and 89 delays — all for...
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy