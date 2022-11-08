Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job
Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
atozsports.com
Key player expected to be available for Tennessee Vols against Missouri
A key player that was injured in the loss to Georgia is expected to be available for the Tennessee Vols‘ this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Jabari Small was injured on a run early in the game and appeared to hurt his shoulder. Small didn’t return...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Arizona Cardinals claim former Ohio State OL off of waivers ahead of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday. The team picked up a former Ohio State player, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wyatt Davis is now an Arizona Cardinal. Davis played in 28 career games while in Columbus. He played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2020. This move...
No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Is Down To 3 Major Schools
The No. 1 recruit in high school girls basketball knows she wants to play for one of three programs. Juju Watkins, who plays at Sierra Canyon, is the next great women's basketball star. A classmate of Bronny James, Watkins is one of the most-hyped recruits in the sport. In a...
Yardbarker
Seahawks mascot takes hilarious shot at Russell Wilson over Twitter
Blitz the Seahawk is joining in on the roast of Russell Wilson. Blitz, the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, went viral this week for a hilarious tweet. Seattle is headed to Germany for Week 10 to play a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, Blitz tweeted an in-depth look into his plans for the roughly 10-hour flight. Notably, Blitz said that he would be saving time in the middle of the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”
Comments / 2