Valrico, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There was not a winner for the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday but someone in Hillsborough won big! According to the Florida Lottery, a quick pick ticket matching all 5 numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. That ticket only missed the jackpot by the red power ball. Here are the numbers from Saturday: 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 and the red powerball was 20. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball. The Publix is located at 5052 North Us-41. As of now we don’t know who the person is or if they claimed it yet, but check your tickets!!! The next drawing is tonight at 10:59!

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO