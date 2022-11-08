New Port Richey, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO