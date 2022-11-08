Fort Lauderdale, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale.
The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
Western High School
Cardinal Gibbons High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Deerfield Beach High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Deerfield Beach High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0