ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale.

The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

Western High School
Cardinal Gibbons High School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Deerfield Beach High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.

Deerfield Beach High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard

Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit Airlines to cut flights to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...
LATROBE, PA
Click10.com

Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location on Friday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
MEDLEY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win

The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida sandbag distribution starts

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.CBS4'S Peter D'Oench spoke to one concerned homeowner at a site near the city's water treatment plant off Military Trail at 210 Goolsby Boulevard where residents received up to 10 bags of sand for free between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ramona Myers said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years."We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Several cities distributing sandbags ahead of Nicole

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents. On Tuesday, nearly a dozen cities were offering free sandbags. Ramona Myers went to one in Deerfield Beach. She said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years. "We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she said, as she and her mother and a friend unloaded the bags of sand at her home. "We don't know...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy