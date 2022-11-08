Tampa, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tampa.
The Wesley Chapel High School soccer team will have a game with Carrollwood Day School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Wesley Chapel High School
Carrollwood Day School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Riverview High School - Riverview soccer team will have a game with Gaither High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Riverview High School - Riverview
Gaither High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Spoto High School soccer team will have a game with Chamberlain High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Spoto High School
Chamberlain High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Alonso High School soccer team will have a game with Hillsborough High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Alonso High School
Hillsborough High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0