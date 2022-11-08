Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
WSVN-TV
10-year-old boy airlifted after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 10-year-old boy to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Sixth Avenue, right off Ives Dairy Road, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old West Palm Beach boy found safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 11-year-old Casey Daniel has been located safely. The West Palm Beach boy had been reported missing earlier.
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 29-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. Dante David Glass was last seen at approximately 2:43 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court in Deerfield Beach. Glass is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 189 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and chest. He was last seen wearing black and white shorts, was shirtless and was barefoot.
WSVN-TV
2 teens transported after car crashes into home in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash. The white van...
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $107K Fraud and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 2 – November 8, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Battery on a Law Enforcement...
WSVN-TV
Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale by the Sea, Thursday. 7Skyforce showed the destruction from above. Wood planks were scattered and the...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
fox13news.com
Nearly 60-year-old South Florida pier partially collapses after Nicole makes landfall
A fishing pier in Broward County was partially swept away early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage, with many planks and railings missing.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
