Coral Springs, FL

WSVN-TV

10-year-old boy airlifted after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 10-year-old boy to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Sixth Avenue, right off Ives Dairy Road, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 29-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. Dante David Glass was last seen at approximately 2:43 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court in Deerfield Beach. Glass is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 189 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and chest. He was last seen wearing black and white shorts, was shirtless and was barefoot.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
MIAMI, FL

