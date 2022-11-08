Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. Dante David Glass was last seen at approximately 2:43 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court in Deerfield Beach. Glass is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 189 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and chest. He was last seen wearing black and white shorts, was shirtless and was barefoot.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO