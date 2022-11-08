Read full article on original website
Related
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders
The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
FOX Sports
Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
Dodgers Rumors: Giants GM Feels Team Can Afford to Pay Aaron Judge
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says nobody, including Aaron Judge, would be out of their budget this offseason.
Aaron Judge to the Giants? San Francisco is ready to make big splash in MLB free agency
The San Francisco Giants have made it clear they intend to be major players in MLB free agency this offseason. Could they land Aaron Judge?
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team
When the calendar turns to October, the deficiencies on the best teams in baseball become more pronounced. A dearth of top-line talent is detrimental in the postseason. Weaknesses get exploited. Now is the chance for the top MLB contenders to fix any areas of weakness, build on their success and...
FOX Sports
Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
FOX Sports
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with...
Comments / 0