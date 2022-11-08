ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
FOX Sports

Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team

When the calendar turns to October, the deficiencies on the best teams in baseball become more pronounced. A dearth of top-line talent is detrimental in the postseason. Weaknesses get exploited. Now is the chance for the top MLB contenders to fix any areas of weakness, build on their success and...
FOX Sports

Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy