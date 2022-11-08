ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Calvary Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Calvary Christian Academy
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Fort Lauderdale, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Boca Raton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Westminster Academy HS on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard

Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AdWeek

Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
MIAMI, FL
The Jewish Press

To Miami and Back to the Holy Land

Yishai just landed and gets back together with Malkah Fleisher to discuss the return of Jewish ghetto mentality, the American midterm elections, and the importance of a strong connection between Israel and the Diaspora. Then, Table Torah on Sodom and Gomorrah and on the birth of Isaac, the father of Jewish continuity. Plus: 007 meets 770!
MIAMI, FL
Best of South Florida

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed

The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
MIRAMAR, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Testa-lyin’ in the Black Church

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. The Detective has been sleuthing through some dirty, gritty, grimy sands lately and decided to get cleaned up a little, so I went to church service Sunday at Word of the Living God in Pompano Beach where Pastor John Mohorn presides as pastor and teacher. Despite the best efforts to stay clear of the foolishness, Ol’ Peter ran into Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her husband in the Black church. Sources say Cartwright and her husband were supposed to show up with Carmen Jones who neglected to inform the pastor of the Super’s visit. This is just another example of how the Super seeks out and act on unwise counsel. Everyone knows that there are unspoken but clearly understood rules in the Black church. Dignitaries don’t just show up unbeknownst to the Pastor, but it appears that Jones was making good on her $48,000 consultant agreement.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit Airlines to cut flights to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...
LATROBE, PA
