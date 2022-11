The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO