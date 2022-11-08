ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Everglades High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Everglades High School
Pompano Beach High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Fort Lauderdale, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Fort Lauderdale, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Boca Raton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Westminster Academy HS on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Belle Glade, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Belle Glade, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Berean Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Glades Day High School on November 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
BELLE GLADE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton

Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit Airlines to cut flights to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...
LATROBE, PA
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida sandbag distribution starts

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.CBS4'S Peter D'Oench spoke to one concerned homeowner at a site near the city's water treatment plant off Military Trail at 210 Goolsby Boulevard where residents received up to 10 bags of sand for free between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ramona Myers said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years."We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
