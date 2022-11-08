Naples, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Capri Inn is the new name for Trianon Old Naples, an upscale boutique hotel that sold for more than $24 million this month. . The Capri Inn, 955 Seventh Ave. S., Naples, is undergoing renovations to its 58 rooms as it joins the Opal Collection, an assortment of 26 luxury accommodations in unique destinations in the eastern United States. The Edgewater Beach Hotel in North Naples is in the Opal Collection, as are 20 properties in Florida and a half dozen others in New England and New York.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO