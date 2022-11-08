ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.

The St. Petersburg Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

St. Petersburg Catholic High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Eustis High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

Eustis High School
Lakeland Christian School
November 08, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

