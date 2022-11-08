ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Satellite High School soccer team will have a game with Merritt Island High School on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Satellite High School
Merritt Island High School
November 08, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Vero Beach, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Jupiter Christian High School - West soccer team will have a game with Saint Edward's School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VERO BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Titusville, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Titusville High School soccer team will have a game with Astronaut High School on November 10, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TITUSVILLE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Nine Brevard high school football teams set for state playoffs

BREVARD COUNTY — Brevard high schools will be well represented in the Florida High School Athletics Association’s state playoffs. For the first time, the classification structure will see Brevard’s teams compete in four “suburban” divisions separated by enrollment size, which consists of teams not in Florida’s most populous eight counties. The teams in those more-populated counties will compete in the “metro” division.
FLORIDA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Melbourne, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rockledge High School soccer team will have a game with Palm Bay High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach approves $1 million for sports complex

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach City Council agreed on Nov. 1 to contribute $1 million towards construction of the school district’s new sports complex across the street from Vero Beach High School. According to the agreement approved by the council, the project will include a sports stadium containing...
VERO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
VERO BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy