Arnold Has A New Postmaster
Arnold, CA— Arnold has a new postmaster, a title that runs in her family. Tammi Albright took the official oath of office as the Postmaster of the Arnold Post Office in a special ceremony back in the last week of October. As earlier reported here, her husband, Matthew Albright, was just made the Postmaster in Angels Camp.
Ribbon Cutting Today For Groveland CRC
Groveland, CA — Earlier this week Tuolumne County celebrated the opening of a new Community Resilience Center in Tuolumne, and today there will be a similar event for the Groveland facility. The 8,700 square feet building is nearly identical to the one in Tuolumne. They were funded by $25-million...
Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras
Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
Election Update: Flip In Sonora High Board Race
Sonora, CA – With over 5,000 additional ballots counted, there has been a flip in the Sonora High School Trustee Area 2 race, but no changes have occurred in the other Tuolumne County races. There are now 193 votes separating Keith Arnett and Tristan Kaiser, with Kaiser falling into...
Snyder, Michael
Michael “Mike” Allen Snyder, born May 21, 1961 in Richmond, Indiana passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of...
Hillman, Norma
Norma Gayle Hillman, born April 12, 1932 in Saco, Montana passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 11/05/2022. Age: 90. Residence: Jamestown, CA. Services: Graveside services Monday, November...
Update: General Election Local Voting Results
Update 10:58pm: While there are still thousands of late-arriving vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to tabulate in the coming days, there is a sense of who the likely winners are in many of the local races during the General Election. After 17,000 ballots were counted on Election night in Tuolumne County,...
Tuolumne County Passes Climate Action Plan
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors spent about three hours this morning discussing a contentious plan that is designed promote local actions to reduce carbon emissions. The Climate Action Plan will be incorporated into the General Plan, and many of the aspects are at the direction...
Campbell, Novella
Novella C. Campbell, born November 15, 1947 in Madera, California passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 11/05/2022. Age: 74.
Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia
Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results
Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Doyle, James
James Michael Doyle, born November 7, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his residence in Columbia. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 11/06/2022.
Legendary Educator To Be Honored At Avery Middle School
Sonora, CA — Tom Eising, who has served as a teacher, basketball coach, principal, athletic director and school board member, is receiving very special recognition. The Vallecito Union School District has decided to dedicate the Avery Middle School Gymnasium in his honor. The community is invited to a special ceremony on November 16, at 4:45pm, in the gym.
Bureau Of Land Management Eases Fire Restrictions
Sonora, CA — Recreational target shooting and campfires are again allowed on 230,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management property across Central California. The Mother Lode Field Office of the BLM reports that seasonal fire restrictions are easing due to the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Campfires are allowed with a valid permit on the public lands, unless otherwise posted.
Burglars Hit Eight Businesses And A Church in Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Eight businesses in Tuolumne County and a church were targeted by thieves early yesterday morning and the public’s help is being sought to catch the burglars. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that the first break-in happened at around 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off in the area of South Washington Street and Restano Way in Sonora. Sonora Police responded with deputies assisting and found evidence of forced entry to the building. Then another five alarms went off throughout the morning at local businesses, and three more break-ins were discovered once businesses opened.
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, Ca — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49. It was located this morning near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area. A vehicle went off the highway and overturned. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash was reported to officials shortly before 6:20am.
Nearly Five Feet Of Snow Allows For Early Dodge Ridge Season Opening
Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will open this week, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years. The resort’s 72nd season of skiing and boarding will kick off this Friday through Sunday, November 11–13, following this week’s snowstorm system that dumped nearly five feet, or 50 inches, of snow over the past three days. Resort officials report that chairlifts 3, 5 and the Magic Carpet for lessons will be turning for the opening weekend. There will also be a grand opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. for the brand-new Triple Nugget Chairlift 1 installed this summer, and, if possible, crews will work to open up the Prospector Chairlift 7.
Bear Valley Picked To Host International Ski Race
Bear Valley, CA — International eyes will be on Bear Valley resort this February when the World Pro Ski Tour makes its only California tour stop. There will be four total races held at the resort on February 11 and 12. They are Dual Slalom and Dual Giant Slalom, for both men and women. The World Pro Ski Tour is broadcast on CBS Sports, FloLive.Tv and other platforms. It also has a syndicated docuseries, “Life Between the Gates,” which airs on NBC Sports.
UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Pope’s 23-point outing
Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Bryce Pope scored 23 points in UCSD’s 85-71 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks. UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off...
