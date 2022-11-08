Simsbury, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
BRISTOL – Multigenerational family Bristol manufacturer Fourslide Spring and Stamping celebrated 60 years in the city Wednesday with city economic development leaders and officials. “I think, as a third generation, if you look at any kind of business, it’s the hardest to succeed,” said Fourslide President Bryan Funk. “I’ve...
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
School officials in Middlesex County are investigating after two spent shell casings were found at a high school this week. The casings were found in the boys locker room bathroom at North Middlesex Regional High School around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Superintendent Brad Morgan and Townsend Police Chief James Sartell report.
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
