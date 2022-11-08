ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mount Dora Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on November 08, 2022, 15:30:00.

Mount Dora Christian Academy
Father Lopez High School
November 08, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

St. Augustine, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The St Augustine High School soccer team will have a game with Tocoi Creek High School on November 10, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Titusville, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Titusville High School soccer team will have a game with Astronaut High School on November 10, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Boardwalk in Daytona Beach suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The boardwalk behind the Bandshell in Daytona Beach had damage from Tropical Storm Nicole. A hole that had opened in the boardwalk has gotten bigger. It happened around 7 or 8 p.m. Wednesday. A few people who worked nearby said they noticed water coming in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

McFarland, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Corcoran High School soccer team will have a game with McFarland High School on November 09, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MCFARLAND, CA
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy