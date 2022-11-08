ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Plant City, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Plant City.

The Strawberry Crest High School soccer team will have a game with Durant High School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

Strawberry Crest High School
Durant High School
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The T R Robinson High School soccer team will have a game with Plant City HS on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

T R Robinson High School
Plant City HS
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

