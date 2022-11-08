Sarasota, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sarasota.
The Sarasota HS soccer team will have a game with Booker High School on November 08, 2022, 14:30:00.
Sarasota HS
Booker High School
November 08, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Braden River High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Mooney High School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
Braden River High School
Cardinal Mooney High School
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0