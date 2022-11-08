Sarasota, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Several colleges on the Suncoast are canceling classes for the rest of the week due to Tropical Storm Nicole. All New College of Florida classes are canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9-10. Faculty will extend any academic deadlines that are scheduled for the remainder of this week, including any assignments, to next week.

