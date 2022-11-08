ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.

The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on November 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Bishop Kenny High School
November 08, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Fernandina Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on November 08, 2022, 15:30:00.

Fernandina Beach High School
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
November 08, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Stanton College Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on November 08, 2022, 15:30:00.

Stanton College Preparatory School
The Bolles School
November 08, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Callahan, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Callahan, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Duval Charter High School soccer team will have a game with West Nassau HS on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00.
CALLAHAN, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area

Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”

Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win

Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Local Angler Wins National Bass Awards

The Team Gold Rod Bass Black Fishing Club held their annual Bass Classic at the largest lake in Osceola County in Kissimmee, Florida, Lake Tohopekalig, also known as Lake Taho. This year’s winner was Robert Dewberry of Jacksonville, Florida. DewBerry won Angler of the Year (2022). The Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in June 1997 in LaPlace, Louisiana. The objectives of the club include sharing bass catching techniques; promoting “catching and release” among bass fishermen; stimulating public awareness; supporting of bass club fishing; along with promoting and encouraging youth fishing. the newest Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in January 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know

Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA preparing for what Nicole might bring to Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Nicole approaching, JEA has gone into preparations for potential power outages. But this storm is unlike any in recent memory. “This is a limited emergency,” said Chris Richardson, JEA electrical maintenance coordinator at the Westside service center. “I’ve been working here going on 34 years. We’re still not sure what to expect. We’re going by the national weather forecast, and it’s telling us 50-60 mph winds as the peak, and we’re set up for that.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
