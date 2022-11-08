Jacksonville, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.
The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on November 08, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Bishop Kenny High School
November 08, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Fernandina Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on November 08, 2022, 15:30:00.
Fernandina Beach High School
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
November 08, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Stanton College Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on November 08, 2022, 15:30:00.
Stanton College Preparatory School
The Bolles School
November 08, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
