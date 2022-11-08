ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Woman strangled, punched during domestic

By Brett Crossley
South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground.

Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28.

Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police.

Officer Gareck Esposito spoke with the accuser at the home shortly after 9 p.m. His partner interviewed the 35-year-old Maxson on the back porch of the home.

The accuser said Maxson hit her with a closed fist, head-butted her, and cut her neck with his fingernail as he strangled her. Esposito could see her eye was black and fresh blood was seen on the bridge of her nose and along a cut on her neck, according to the affidavit.

When asked what kind of physical contact he had with the woman, Maxson reportedly replied, "Not much."

Maxson was charged with felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. His bail was set at $25,000 monetary and posted through a bondsman.

He appeared for a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman Nov. 7.

