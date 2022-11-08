ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

St. Augustine, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Palatka High School soccer team will have a game with Tocoi Creek High School on November 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

Palatka High School
Tocoi Creek High School
November 08, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Jacksonville, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Harvest Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Local Angler Wins National Bass Awards

The Team Gold Rod Bass Black Fishing Club held their annual Bass Classic at the largest lake in Osceola County in Kissimmee, Florida, Lake Tohopekalig, also known as Lake Taho. This year’s winner was Robert Dewberry of Jacksonville, Florida. DewBerry won Angler of the Year (2022). The Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in June 1997 in LaPlace, Louisiana. The objectives of the club include sharing bass catching techniques; promoting “catching and release” among bass fishermen; stimulating public awareness; supporting of bass club fishing; along with promoting and encouraging youth fishing. the newest Gold Rod Bass Club was formed in January 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County Public Schools announces school closure due to storm

Based on multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs. The decision comes as subtropical storm Nicole makes her way to Florida’s east coast. The district plans...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win

Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy