ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gainesville.

The Newberry HS soccer team will have a game with St. Francis Catholic High School on November 08, 2022, 13:45:00.

Newberry HS
St. Francis Catholic High School
November 08, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Soccer

The Trenton High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 08, 2022, 13:30:00.

Trenton High School
Oak Hall School
November 08, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jailen Ruth (Hawthorne)

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chasing down opposing quarterbacks, and big dreams, is a favorite pastime of Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth. “Really what made me want to play it so much was waking up Saturday mornings and watching College Game Day,” said Hawthorne senior football player Jailen Ruth. “I just love being able to make plays for my teammates and turning up with them. We love hearing our fans, home or away, show up every Friday.”
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

The Annual Veterans Day Celebration is Canceled

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two incidents over the last week occur on the campus of Bronson Middle High School

BRONSON — Two separate incidents within the last week at Bronson Middle High School led to a secure campus and lockdown at the institution. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the school announced a secure campus just before 10 a.m. after a student went to the health department complaining of sudden illness and associated vomiting.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuacounty.us

11-9-22 3:15 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Waste Collection

All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections regularly scheduled for Thursday will now be picked up on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Rural Collection Centers will be closed on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday...
ALACHUA, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County Public Schools will close Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole upgraded to Category 1 hurricane

Alachua County Public Schools and the district’s offices will be closed Thursday, the district announced Tuesday in a press release and tweet, as north central Florida braces for impact from Hurricane Nicole. Thursday’s closures will not affect the district’s observance of Veteran’s Day on Friday, Public Information Officer Jackie...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election

After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Bradford County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Bradford County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Hello, Bradford County, this is Sheriff Gordon Smith, alongside County Manager Scott Kornegay, Emergency Management Director Brad Witt, County Fire Chief Ben Carter, City Fire Chief Gary Wise, and Public Works Director Jason Dodds, coming to you from the Bradford County Emergency Operations Center with an important message.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy