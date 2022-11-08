Wallingford, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Colchester. The Bacon Academy High School soccer team will have a game with Bacon Academy High School on November 11, 2022, 10:00:00. The Cromwell High School soccer team will have a game with Bacon Academy High School on November 11, 2022, 10:00:00.
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday. This is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation's $20 million project. Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system...
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A water main break is impacting a section of New Milford Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Pete Bass said it is affecting the areas of Famja Lane, Old Ridge Road, and Revere Road. It is expected to be repaired in four to 6 hours, Bass said.
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council unanimously approved two projects to move forward that will create more space in South Windsor schools. At its Monday meeting, the Town Council voted in favor of using the old Orchard Hill Elementary School to temporarily house the Parks and Recreation Department, which will free up space for the high school.
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Emergency crews responded to Bassick High School in Bridgeport after reports of a discharge of pepper spray. Police said the building is being evacuated and several students are affected. They said the emergency command center received several calls around 8:15 a.m. about an accidental discharge of pepper spray at the...
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – An active criminal investigation was underway Wednesday at Naugatuck High School after a student reported that they saw a firearm inside a backpack. “As our community expects, incidents relating to weapons are responded to swiftly and with a significant deployment of police resources,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a written […]
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
Part of Middle Turnpike East in Manchester was closed Thursday afternoon because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to police. The road was closed at Parker Street. No additional information was immediately available.
My last name is Baltrush, it's said like 'ball-trush'. But my whole life I've had to endure teachers, DMV employees, my neighbors, and everyone else who has to say it out loud mispronounce it I know it's not a common last name, but I still correct people. No, it's not 'Ball-rash', it's Baltrush,
2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven. State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday. Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 0