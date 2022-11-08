ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga.

The Baylor School soccer team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on November 08, 2022, 13:30:00.

Baylor School
Girls Preparatory School
November 08, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Boyd Buchanan School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

Boyd Buchanan School
Chattanooga Christian School
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Baylor School soccer team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

Baylor School
Girls Preparatory School
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The McCallie School basketball team will have a game with Cleveland Middle School on November 09, 2022, 14:29:00.
