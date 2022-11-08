Davie, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Davie.
The Don Soffer Aventura High School soccer team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on November 08, 2022, 13:00:00.
Don Soffer Aventura High School
David Posnack Jewish Day School
November 08, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Don Soffer Aventura High School soccer team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
Don Soffer Aventura High School
David Posnack Jewish Day School
November 08, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
