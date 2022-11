This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO