Bethel, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Six New Canaan High School seniors signed commitment or “likely” letters Wednesday to play Division I sports in college starting next year. NCHS Athletic Director Jay Egan said the school’s annual ceremony is a way to mark and celebrate an achievement for the student-athletes as well as their families.
State police are investigating after a school bus carrying students on a field trip swerved to avoid another bus and crashed into a guide rail on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
A Northern Westchester bakery will soon close its doors after nearly 14 years in business. Flour & Sun Bakery in Pleasantville will permanently close on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owner announced. The bakery, located at 19 Washington Ave., first opened in 2009. "I truly appreciate the support this community has...
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A water main break is impacting a section of New Milford Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Pete Bass said it is affecting the areas of Famja Lane, Old Ridge Road, and Revere Road. It is expected to be repaired in four to 6 hours, Bass said.
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a “computer charging station” that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
Sebastian Thomas finished with a career-high 10 points and six assists in the loss. PHOTO CREDIT: Eddie Melfi. The beginning of a new season and a new era in Rhode Island men’s basketball under Head Coach Archie Miller began Monday when the Rams welcomed the Quinnipiac Bobcats to the Ryan Center.
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
MILFORD — Local police are looking for the public's help to identify a man they said obtained a car from a dealership using a fraudulent online credit application and an altered ID. On Saturday, Milford police received a complaint from the Bridgeport Avenue dealership reporting the man "fraudulently purchased...
