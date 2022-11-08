Gilbert, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert.
The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Higley High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Williams Field High School
Higley High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Freshman Football
The Basha High School football team will have a game with Perry High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Basha High School
Perry High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Freshman Football
