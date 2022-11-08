Brookfield, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Connecticut Lottery announced five new Powerball winners who claimed $50,000 prizes. CT Lottery announced the winners between Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. The lottery said the following individuals claimed $50,000 prizes:. Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stratford Cigar &...
A Fairfield County woman claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after she played her father's old roulette numbers. Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, claimed her prize on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said Pniewski purchased two $2 Powerball tickets at Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop in Stratford in order...
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a "computer charging station" that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene.
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – An active criminal investigation was underway Wednesday at Naugatuck High School after a student reported that they saw a firearm inside a backpack. “As our community expects, incidents relating to weapons are responded to swiftly and with a significant deployment of police resources,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a written […]
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $2,800.
DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
