Brookfield, CT

Brookfield, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Avon High School soccer team will have a game with Brookfield High School on November 08, 2022, 11:00:00.

Avon High School
Brookfield High School
November 08, 2022
11:00:00
2022 CIAC Girls Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

Watertown, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WATERTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Woman Wins $50K In CT State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery announced five new Powerball winners who claimed $50,000 prizes. CT Lottery announced the winners between Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. The lottery said the following individuals claimed $50,000 prizes:. Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stratford Cigar &...
STRATFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School

23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls

Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed

Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Smoke In The High School

2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a “computer charging station” that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
TRUMBULL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition

MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $2,800. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BEDFORD, NY
New Haven Independent

Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash

DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
OXFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
