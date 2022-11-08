ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

Ledyard, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Ledyard High School on November 08, 2022, 11:00:00.

Guilford High School
Ledyard High School
November 08, 2022
11:00:00
2022 CIAC Girls Soccer Playoffs

The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Wethersfield High School on November 10, 2022, 11:00:00.
